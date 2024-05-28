Denim acid wash | il trend degli anni 80 è tornato

PIC: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor beam with joy as they happily pose with KKR's IPL trophy; 'We won' - PIC: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor beam with joy as they happily pose with KKR's IPL trophy; 'We won' - Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders won their third trophy on May 26. Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are all hearts. Have a look! pinkvilla

news.com.au checkout: What we’re loving this week - news.com.au checkout: What we’re loving this week - If you love a discount, make sure you stop by news.com.au Coupons. You’ll find impressive deals across categories from homewares to tech, on brands including THE ICONIC, Myer, Charlotte Tilbury, Adore ... news.au

Mandy Moore’s Denim Jacket and Comfy Shoes Were Ideal for Dancing Around with Her Former Costars - Mandy Moore’s denim Jacket and Comfy Shoes Were Ideal for Dancing Around with Her Former Costars - Mandy Moore danced around with her former ‘This Is Us’ costars Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan in a breezy black outfit with a denim jacket and red Mary Janes, which is a shoe style Katie Holmes ... people