Deathstroke | James Gunn conferma i piani del DCU e aggiorna sui Teen Titans

(Di martedì 28 maggio 2024)potrebbero essere più vicini di quanto pensiamo. A marzo, abbiamo appreso che la drammaturga diventata sceneggiatrice di lungometraggi Ana Nogueira era stata scelta per scrivere la sceneggiatura didopo aver impressionato i capi dello studioe Peter Safran con il suo lavoro su Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Nogueira è stata assunta per scrivere un film di Supergirl per la Warner Bros. quando lo studio stava sviluppando uno spin-off di The Flash diretto da Sasha Calle. L’uscita solista del Velocista Scarlatto era in post-produzione in quel momento, ma il progetto fu scartato quandoe Safran presero la direzione dei DC Studios e abbandonarono il programma DCEUficato da Walter Hamada.

James Gunn Hints Return of DC Villain Ben Affleck Wanted for His Canceled Batman Movie - james Gunn Hints Return of DC Villain Ben Affleck Wanted for His Canceled Batman Movie - james Gunn Is Allegedly Bringing This Iconic Villain In The DCU! People must have surely heard the name of Slade Wilson (no, not Wade Wilson… that is Marvel). Slade Wilson aka deathstroke is a ... msn

James Gunn Confirms DCU Plans For DEATHSTROKE; Shares Update On Rumored TEEN TITANS Movie - james Gunn Confirms DCU Plans For deathstroke; Shares Update On Rumored TEEN TITANS Movie - CEO james Gunn has responded to rumours Teen Titans will begin shooting later this year and appears to confirm that there are plans in the DCU for Slade Wilson/deathstroke. Check it out! comicbookmovie

“I already know they’ll do Deathstroke dirty”: ‘Mrs Freeze’ Leak has Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Fans Worrying they’ll Also Ruin Deathstroke - “I already know they’ll do deathstroke dirty”: ‘Mrs Freeze’ Leak has Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Fans Worrying they’ll Also Ruin deathstroke - Kill the Justice League was criticized by long-term DC fans and fans of Rocksteady’s previous attempt at creating the Arkhamverse. Before the game was released and its marketing began, fans disliked ... msn