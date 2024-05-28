De Zerbi Pochettino e Tuchel | chi sono i principali candidati per sostituire Erik Ten Hag al Manchester United quest’estate?

2024-05-24 13:20:28 Riportiamo fedelmente quest’ultima notizia pubblicata pochi minuti fa sul web, sull’ottimo sito 101greatgoals: Il Manchester United sta diventando impaziente nei confronti dell’allenatore Erik ten Hag e potrebbe avere solo un’ultima opportunità per salvare il suo ... justcalcio
2024-05-23 18:27:44 Non si placano le voci a seguito dell’ultima notizia. Senza troppi giri di parole, andiamo subito al sodo: L’allenatore del Manchester United Erik ten Hag non si è lasciato trascinare a parlare del suo futuro durante la sua ultima conferenza stampa pre-partita della ... justcalcio
Sito inglese: Il difensore del Manchester United Diogo Dalot afferma che lui e l’allenatore Erik ten Hag “vedono il calcio allo stesso modo” mentre discutevano del suo rapporto con l’olandese QuattroQuattroDue. Ten Hag è arrivato all’Old Trafford nell’estate del 2022, con Dalot che era entrato ... justcalcio
Marcus Rashford says he need to ‘reset mentally’ after very challenging season - Marcus Rashford says he need to ‘reset mentally’ after very challenging season - Marcus Rashford is planning to take some time to reset mentally after acknowledging he has endured a “challenging season”. extra.ie
Manchester United star told Erik ten Hag he did NOT want to play in FA Cup final - manchester United star told erik ten Hag he did NOT want to play in FA Cup final - manchester United earned a famous 2-1 victory over manchester City to win the FA Cup on Saturday but one player refused to play any part despite initially being named on the bench ... mirror.co.uk
Man Utd news LIVE: Erik ten Hag's threat as INEOS reach out to replacements - Man Utd news LIVE: erik ten Hag's threat as INEOS reach out to replacements - manchester United ended a miserable season on a massive high lifting the FA Cup at Wembley, but the future of manager erik ten Hag remains in doubt with Jim Ratcliffe set to make a decision ... mirror.co.uk