Da dove arriva la storia "All eyes on Rafah" su Instagram | tutto parte dal profilo di un ragazzo

dove arriva

Da dove arriva la storia “All eyes on Rafah” su Instagram: tutto parte dal profilo di un ragazzo (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Dopo l'ultimo raid dell'esercito israeliano sul campo profughi della città di Rafah, a Gaza, su Instagram è diventata virale un'immagine con lo slogan "All eyes on Rafah". Si tratta di una catena social resa possibile dalla funzione "Tocca a te". Siamo risaliti all'utente che l'ha condivisa per primo. .
