Chi era Wallis Simpson, la donna americana che fece abdicare Edoardo VIII (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Per diversi decenni il nome di Wallis Simpson non è stato nemmeno bisbigliato tra gli ampi corridoi di Buckingham Palace. La donna, infatti, è stata la protagonista e, soprattutto, la causa di uno dei più grandi scandali del novecento. A far parlare è stata la sua relazione sentimentale con il giovane re Edoardo VIII, salito al trono dopo la morte del padre Giorgio V. Un sentimento  conclusosi con un matrimonio, ma anche con una inaspettata abdicazione da parte di lui nel 1936. Un evento potenzialmente detonante per la storia britannica che, in realtà si è rivelato essere una fortuna per le successive sorti del secondo conflitto mondiale. A succedere ad Edoardo, infatti, è Albert, il fratello balbuziente, in grado di rappresentare un punto fermo per il popolo durante il lungo assedio della Battaglia di Londra.
