Chi è Carlos Corberan? Il candidato all’allenatore del Leicester City si è rivelato uno dei prospetti più brillanti del calcio inglese

(Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Sito: L’allenatore del West Bromwich Albion,, è emerso come il favorito per succedere a Enzo Maresca alse l’italiano completasse il trasferimento al Chelsea. Lo spagnolo si è guadagnato la meritata reputazione di uno degli allenatori più promettenti deldopo aver guidato sia l’Huddersfield che il West Brom agli spareggi, oltre a aver giocato un ruolo chiave nello staff dietro le quinte del Bielsa al Leeds United. Per sua stessa ammissione, portiere fallito,ha scoperto che il suo talento era meglio sfruttato come allenatore quando aveva vent’anni. Dopo aver ricoperto ruoli da allenatore nelle giovanili delle squadre spagnole Villarreal e Alcorcon, nonché un paio di ruoli da assistente in prima squadra in Arabia Saudita,ha ottenuto la sua prima esperienza di senior management con un paio di brevi incarichi con le squadre cipriote Doxa ed Ermis.