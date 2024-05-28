Chi è Carlos Corberan? Il candidato all’allenatore del Leicester City si è rivelato uno dei prospetti più brillanti del calcio inglese (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Sito inglese: L’allenatore del West Bromwich Albion, Carlos Corberan, è emerso come il favorito per succedere a Enzo Maresca al Leicester City se l’italiano completasse il trasferimento al Chelsea. Lo spagnolo si è guadagnato la meritata reputazione di uno degli allenatori più promettenti del calcio inglese dopo aver guidato sia l’Huddersfield che il West Brom agli spareggi, oltre a aver giocato un ruolo chiave nello staff dietro le quinte del Bielsa al Leeds United. Per sua stessa ammissione, portiere fallito, Corberan ha scoperto che il suo talento era meglio sfruttato come allenatore quando aveva vent’anni. Dopo aver ricoperto ruoli da allenatore nelle giovanili delle squadre spagnole Villarreal e Alcorcon, nonché un paio di ruoli da assistente in prima squadra in Arabia Saudita, Corberan ha ottenuto la sua prima esperienza di senior management con un paio di brevi incarichi con le squadre cipriote Doxa ed Ermis.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
