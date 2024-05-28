Fonte : screenworld di 28 mag 2024

Call of Duty | secondo un’indiscrezione Black Ops 6 arriverà su Xbox Game Pass al day one

Call of Duty: secondo un’indiscrezione, Black Ops 6 arriverà su Xbox Game Pass al day one (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Sembra che Xbox abbia accidentalmente rivelato che Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 arriverà su Xbox Game Pass al day one. secondo il giornalista di The Verge Tom Warren, l’app Xbox Game Pass su dispositivi Android e iOS ha informato gli utenti tramite una notifica push. Tuttavia, facendo click sul colleGamento sulla notifica stessa, gli utenti vengono indirizzati a una pagina Xbox Wire che al momento non esiste, sebbene abbia un URL che menziona la possibilità di giocare a Black Ops 6 su Game Pass fin dal day one. Pertanto, sembra che l’avviso sia stato inoltrato erroneamente e in anticipo. Potrebbe darsi che Xbox riveli ufficialmente la notizia più tardi oggi, 28 maggio. the Xbox Game Pass app on iOS / Android is notifying people that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 "is coming to Game Pass on day one later this year!" it looks like an announcement is due today pic.
