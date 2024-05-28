Fonte : game-experience di 28 mag 2024

Call of Duty | Black Ops 6 sarà disponibile dal lancio su Xbox Game Pass è ufficiale!

Call Duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 sarà disponibile dal lancio su Xbox Game Pass, è ufficiale! (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Microsoft ha rotto ogni tipo di indugio ed ha annunciato ufficialmente l’arrivo di Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 sin dal giorno di lancio su Xbox Game Pass, con gli abbonati al servizio che potranno di conseguenza giocare immediatamente al nuovo capitolo della serie sfruttando il proprio abbonamento. Ebbene sì, dopo che appena poche ore le notifiche dell’App Xbox ha anticipato l’arrivo del sesto capitolo di Black Ops su Game Pass, il colosso di Redmond ha deciso di comunicare questa importantissima novità attraverso un nuovo articolo pubblicato su Xbox Wire. Microsoft ha precisato che verranno condivise ulteriori informazioni su Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 nel corso del Direct dedicato, in programma il 9 Giugno 2024. Proprio in tal senso non sono stati comunicati al momento eventuali aumenti di prezzo ad Xbox Game Pass a causa dell’aggiunta del nuovo CoD sin dal giorno di lancio sul servizio in abbonamento.
