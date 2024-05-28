Fonte : dilei di 28 mag 2024

Bridgerton 3 e quel dettaglio su Lady Diana che non tutti hanno notato

Bridgerton 3 e quel dettaglio su Lady Diana che non tutti hanno notato (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) C’è anche un pezzo di Lady Diana in Bridgerton 3. Un legame assai curioso (e non semplice da notare) tra l’amata Principessa del popolo scomparsa nel 1997 e una delle serie tv cult degli ultimi anni. A farlo sapere Florence Hunt, la giovane attrice che presta il volto a Hyacinth Bridgerton, l’ultimogenita della nota famiglia inglese nata dalla penna di Julia Quinn (e trasportata su Netflix con grande successo da Shonda Rhimes). Lady Diana in Bridgerton 3 Anche se non fa parte della coppia protagonista della terza stagione, il guardaroba di Hyacinth Bridgerton contiene qualcosa che nessun altro Bridgerton ha: un tessuto tagliato da uno degli abiti della Principessa Diana. In un’intervista per People, l’attrice classe 2007 Florence Hunt ha infatti rivelato di aver avuto l’onore di indossare un costume realizzato con lo stesso tessuto di uno dei vestiti di Lady D.
