Beetlejuice di Tim Burton: il trailer ufficiale (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Beetlejuice è tornato! Ed è disponibile il teaser trailer ufficiale di Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, l’atteso sequel del pluripremiato Beetlejuice – Spiritello porcello diretto dal visionario filmmaker nominato all’Oscar® Tim Burton. Chi compone il cast? Un cast stellaredall’attore candidato all’Oscar® Michael Keaton che torna nel suo ruolo iconico. Inoltre troviamo nuovamente Winona Ryder e Catherine O’Hara mentre si aggiungono al cast le new entry Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, Jenna Ortega e Willem Dafoe. Cast tecnico Burton dirige il film da una sceneggiatura di Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Mercoledì), una storia di Gough & Millar e Seth Grahame-Smith (LEGO® Batman – Il film) basata sui personaggi creati da Michael McDowell e anche Larry Wilson.
