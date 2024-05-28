Automobilismo Rally Raid Gaspari in Argentina

(Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Enrico, pilota forlivese forte delle partecipazioni alla Dakar, sarà in gara da sabato inal ‘Desafío Ruta 40’, penultima prova del Mondialecon partenza da Còrdoba e arrivo (venerdì 7 giugno) nella stessa città. Unche prevede ben 3.000 chilometri di speciale, tanto da essere la più lunga prova in calendario dopo la stessa Dakar, fra l’altro negli scenari della pampa che ospitarono proprio la grande corsa dal 2009 al 2019corre il Mondiale a bordo del Polaris Rzr Pro-R del team spagnolo TH-Trucks. "In macchina – spiega il pilota – saremo equipaggiati con speciali caschi che avranno un respiratore integrato, necessario per affrontare una simile gara. Quest’anno comunque il percorso non prevede le altimetrie estreme dello scorso anno, dove raggiungemmo i 4.

2024 Desafio Ruta 40: 115 on entry list - 2024 Desafio Ruta 40: 115 on entry list - FIA cars, 54 FIM bikes,17 Open vehicles, and 15 Desafío Ansenuza entries comrpise the grid for the Desafío Ruta 40 YPF INFINIA. thecheckeredflag.co.uk

Thousands rally against Israel's deadly Rafah raid in Paris - Thousands rally against Israel's deadly Rafah raid in Paris - The gathering was organised a day after Israel’s strike on Hamas targets in Rafah which set off a fire in a tent city where 45 people died, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Israel has faced ... firstpost

Giornalisti protestano durante una manifestazione per la libertà di stampa a Tunisi - Giornalisti protestano durante una manifestazione per la libertà di stampa a Tunisi - epa11373590 Tunisian journalists carry placards and shout slogans during a rally against the recent arrests of colleagues, demanding the annulment of decree No. 54 of 2022, in front of the National Sy ... ansa