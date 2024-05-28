Fonte : wired di 28 mag 2024

All eyes on Rafah, perché gira questo slogan (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) L'espressione è diventata un simbolo mondiale per fermare le atrocità a Gaza, mentre Israele sta intensificando le sue operazioni nel sud della Striscia.
