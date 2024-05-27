Fonte : movieplayer di 27 mag 2024

Waterworld | Kevin Costner chiese al reparto effetti speciali di aggiungere capelli per ' la calvizie sulla nuca

Waterworld Kevin

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Waterworld: Kevin Costner chiese al reparto effetti speciali di aggiungere capelli per 'la calvizie sulla nuca (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Il regista di Horizon fece una richiesta particolare al team di effetti visivi del kolossal. La carriera di Kevin Costner è ricca di successi ma anche di qualche fiasco. Il più famoso è senza dubbio Waterworld, all'epoca il film più costoso mai realizzato, con un budget da 175 milioni di dollari e soli 22 incassati nel primo weekend al box-office. La produzione di Waterworld fu complicata a causa anche della location scelta per le riprese, nelle acque al largo delle isole Hawaii, ma non solo. L'atteggiamento da divo di Costner sul set rese problematiche diverse situazioni e non contribuì a rasserenare il clima della lavorazione. Negli anni successivi all'uscita del film emersero diversi aneddoti riguardo ….
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Notizie su altre fonti

Waterworld: Kevin Costner chiese al reparto effetti speciali di aggiungere capelli per 'la calvizie sulla nuca - waterworld: kevin Costner chiese al reparto effetti speciali di aggiungere capelli per 'la calvizie sulla nuca - Il regista di Horizon fece una richiesta particolare al team di effetti visivi del kolossal. movieplayer

The Rare Movies That Actually Need A Remake! - The Rare Movies That Actually Need A Remake! - EJ Moreno with a selection of movies that really need a remake… The Thing. The Departed. Cape Fear: Sometimes, a remake could be good; sometimes, the remake is even better than the original. As a ... flickeringmyth

Kevin Costner's film FLOPS: All the actor's movie misses after first part of his $100 million Horizon saga is slammed by critics - kevin Costner's film FLOPS: All the actor's movie misses after first part of his $100 million Horizon saga is slammed by critics - Costner was on his way  to cementing himself as a Hollywood leading man after a successful run in high-grossing films. But his newest movie, Horizon: An American Saga, has been slammed by critics. dailymail.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Waterworld Kevin
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.