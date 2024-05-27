Waterworld: Kevin Costner chiese al reparto effetti speciali di aggiungere capelli per 'la calvizie sulla nuca - waterworld: kevin Costner chiese al reparto effetti speciali di aggiungere capelli per 'la calvizie sulla nuca - Il regista di Horizon fece una richiesta particolare al team di effetti visivi del kolossal. movieplayer

The Rare Movies That Actually Need A Remake! - The Rare Movies That Actually Need A Remake! - EJ Moreno with a selection of movies that really need a remake… The Thing. The Departed. Cape Fear: Sometimes, a remake could be good; sometimes, the remake is even better than the original. As a ... flickeringmyth

Kevin Costner's film FLOPS: All the actor's movie misses after first part of his $100 million Horizon saga is slammed by critics - kevin Costner's film FLOPS: All the actor's movie misses after first part of his $100 million Horizon saga is slammed by critics - Costner was on his way to cementing himself as a Hollywood leading man after a successful run in high-grossing films. But his newest movie, Horizon: An American Saga, has been slammed by critics. dailymail.co.uk