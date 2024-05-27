VIDEO: I fan rendono omaggio a Bryan Danielson dopo la fine di Double Or Nothing (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024)
Ieri notte a Double Or Nothing, nel main event della serata, è andato in scena l’Anarchy In The Arena Match che ha contrapposti l’Elite (Young Bucks, Jack Perry e Kazuchika Okada) e il Team AEW (BryanDanielson, FTR e Darby Allin). Nel corso dell’incontro non sono mancati spot ad alto livello di pericolosità e alla fine a spuntarla è stata l’Elite, con Danielson che è stato l’ultimo ad arrendersi. dopo la fine del ppv, i fan presenti a Las Vegas hanno omaggiato l’American Dragon.
Danielson commosso
Subito dopo la fine di Double Or Nothing, BryanDanielson ha ricevuto l’omaggio dei fan presenti a Las Vegas. Si è tolto la maglietta con il logo AEW e l’ha mostrata con orgoglio ai fan per poi salire sulle barricate all’esterno del ring e salutare tutti visibilmente commosso.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti
Okada, The Elite Beat Bryan, Team AEW in Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing - Okada, The Elite Beat Bryan, Team AEW in Anarchy in the Arena at double or Nothing - The Elite defeated Bryan danielson, Darby Allin and FTR in an Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW double or Nothing on Sunday. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry ... bleacherreport
AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Results: Jack Perry Set on Fire, The Elite Win - AEW double or Nothing 2024 Results: Jack Perry Set on Fire, The Elite Win - AEW has a slew of matches on tap for tonight's event, which will be held inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. One of the key matches on the show will be Anarchy in the Arena, which ... si
AEW: Risultati AEW Double or Nothing 2024 - AEW: Risultati AEW double or Nothing 2024 - Scopri con Spazio Wrestling, tutti i risultati di double or Nothing, show della AEW che si è svolto alla MGM Grand Garden Arena di Las Vegas ... spaziowrestling