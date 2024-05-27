(Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024)è diventato famoso per la sua impressionante ricchezza e posizione finanziaria, ma continua ad affascinare il pubblico con la sua imprevedibilità. Come si è visto nel main event del pay-per-view AEW Double or Nothing, Swerveha difeso il suo AEW World Championship contro Christian Cage. Come previsto, il loro incontro è stato un vero e proprio show-stealer, ricco di azione e di storia. In una battaglia intensa e ricca di azione, entrambi hanno dato il massimo, distruggendosi a vicenda nel tentativo di dominare il roster maschile. Il match è stato pieno di violenza e di follie dall’inizio alla fine. Quando le acque si sono calmate,ha sconfitto il leader di The Patriarch e ha conservato il titolo.

Conor McGregor parties with superstar DJ in Dublin just a month before UFC 303 - Conor McGregor parties with superstar DJ in Dublin just a month before UFC 303 - Legendary UFC fighter Conor McGregor was filmed partying with DJ Marc Kinchen just a month before his MMA comeback. express.co.uk

VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather fa un’apparizione a sorpresa a DoN e festeggia la vittoria di Strickland - video: Floyd mayweather fa un’apparizione a sorpresa a DoN e festeggia la vittoria di Strickland - Floyd mayweather è diventato famoso per la sua impressionante ricchezza e posizione finanziaria, ma continua ad affascinare il pubblico con la sua imprevedibilità. Come si è visto nel main event del ... zonawrestling

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness evicted from Elk Grove shopping center - mayweather Boxing + Fitness evicted from Elk Grove shopping center - mayweather Boxing + Fitness Club at The Ridge in Elk Grove suddenly closed its doors after its landlord sued for a breach of contract – over $30,000 in missed rent payments. “It is with a heavy heart ... finance.yahoo