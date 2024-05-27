Fonte : romadailynews di 27 mag 2024

Uci Cinemas Film in English | il 30 maggio e il 5 giugno appuntamento con The Exorcism

Uci Cinemas, Film in English: il 30 maggio e il 5 giugno appuntamento con “The Exorcism” (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Il 30 maggio e il 5 giugno appuntamento con la rassegna Film IN English Film DELLA SETTIMANA: L’Esorcismo – Ultimo Atto Si rinnova l’appuntamento settimanale con Film in English, la rassegna dedicata alla proiezione dei Film in lingua originale   Giovedì 30 maggio e mercoledì 5 giugno sarà proiettato, in tutte le multisala del circuito UCI Cinemas, in versione originale con sottotitoli in italiano L’Esorcismo – Ultimo Atto, Film distribuito da Eagle Pictures, che vede tra i suoi protagonisti Russell Crowe e Sam Worthington L’Esorcismo – Ultimo Atto racconta la storia di Anthony Miller è un attore ormai alla deriva, tormentato dai demoni del suo passato. Quando finalmente ottiene un ruolo da protagonista in un Film horror sugli esorcismi, Anthony sembra riprendere contatto con la realtà, ricucendo persino il rapporto complesso con sua figlia adolescente.
