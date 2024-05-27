Uci Cinemas Film in English | il 30 maggio e il 5 giugno appuntamento con The Exorcism

In tutte le multisala del circuito UCI Cinemas, arriva in versione originale con sottotitoli in italiano Godzilla e Kong – Il nuovo Impero. Giovedì 28 marzo e mercoledì 3 aprile sarà proiettato, in tutte le multisala del circuito UCI Cinemas, in versione originale con sottotitoli in italiano ... 2anews
Il 28 marzo e il 3 aprile Appuntamento con la rassegna Film IN English Film DELLA SETTIMANA: Godzilla e Kong – Il nuovo Impero Si rinnova l’appuntamento del mercoledì e del giovedì con Film in English, la rassegna dedicata alla proiezione dei Film in lingua originale Giovedì 28 marzo e ... romadailynews
After Cannes, Shyam Benegal's 'Manthan' to re-release in theatres. Bookings open - After Cannes, Shyam Benegal's 'Manthan' to re-release in theatres. Bookings open - Following its tremendous reception at the 2024 Cannes film Festival, the film Heritage Foundation announced on Monday that ticket bookings are now open for the re-release of Shyam Benegal's 'Manthan' ... msn
Saurabh Shukla on going into theatre in defiance of his Indian family’s wishes, film roles, and being typecast - Saurabh Shukla on going into theatre in defiance of his Indian family’s wishes, film roles, and being typecast - Hindi for ‘snow’ – to Hong Kong in June, talks about being typecast for his large frame and still feeling 22 at the age of 60. scmp
Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To Reports Of Playing Mom Sridevi's Role In 'Chaalbaaz' Remake - Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To Reports Of Playing Mom Sridevi's Role In 'Chaalbaaz' Remake - Some of her best works include films such as 'Moondram Pirai', 'Sadma', 'Lamhe', 'Mr. India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Kshana Kshanam', 'Pathinaru Vayathinile', and 'english Vinglish' among others. Sridevi's ... outlookindia