Fonte : ildenaro di 27 mag 2024

Tv anche Noel Gallagher in Camden con Dua Lipa e Chris Martin

Tv, anche Noel Gallagher in “Camden” con Dua Lipa e Chris Martin (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Roma, 27 mag. (askanews) – Noel Gallagher sarà tra i protagonisti della docuserie “Camden” che debutterà il 29 maggio in esclusiva su Disney+. Gallagher si unisce al cast già annunciato, che comprende alcuni dei più grandi artisti della musica mondiale, tra cui Dua Lipa, che è anche produttrice esecutiva della docuserie, Chris Martin dei Coldplay, Little Simz, Yungblud, Questlove, Pete Doherty e Carl Barat dei Libertines, Mark Ronson, Nile Rodgers, Boy George, Suggs dei Madness, Black Eyed Peas, Jazzie B dei Soul II Soul, Chuck D, Eliza Rose, Lauren Laverne e Sister Bliss dei Faithless. Ambientata nel cuore della musica londinese, “Camden” svela le storie inedite di come le vite e le carriere di alcuni degli artisti più iconici del mondo siano state influenzate da questo angolo di Londra.
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.