The Boys 5 | ecco quale altra star di Supernatural potrebbe unirsi a Butcher e Patriota

The Boys

The Boys 5: ecco quale altra star di Supernatural potrebbe unirsi a Butcher e Patriota (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Dopo aver arruolato il Soldatino Jensen Ackles, lo showrunner di The Boys, Eric Kripke, ha rivelato di voler coinvolgere anche Jared Padalecki nella quinta stagione di The Boys anche solo per un episodio. In un’intervista a Variety, Kripke ha spiegato il motivo per cui, finora, è stato impossibile selezionarlo per un ruolo: “Lui è stato impegnato negli ultimi anni, quindi le tempistiche non hanno funzionato“, ha dichiarato. Alcuni giorni fa, però, la serie che avrebbe dovuto vedere Padalecki protagonista, è stata cancellata. “Ora, sfortunatamente, Walker è stata cancellata, ma la buona notizia è che è libero“, ha detto Kripke. “E penso di dover completare la mia collezione di Pokémon ‘soprannaturali’ e catturare ancora il mio grande, davvero grande, esemplare che resta“.
