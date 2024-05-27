Fonte : ilnapolista di 27 mag 2024

Swiatek è diventata Nadal, nessuno ha mai dato così tanti 6-0 agli avversari (Nyt e Telegraph) (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Nel tennis, un “bagel” è quando il set termina 6-0. Essere “bagellati” nel tennis è un’umiliazione. E c’è una giocatrice là fuori che la specialista dei “bagel”. Ne distribuisce in una quantità mai vista. Non per niente Iga Swiatek è la numero uno del mondo. Oggi le dedicano due pezzi molto approfonditi sia il New York Times-The Athletic che il Telegraph. Nel corso del 2023 Swiatek ha vinto un set “bagel” nel 29% delle sue partite. Quasi uno su tre. Per un totale di 23 6-0 in un anno, 15 più di Coco Gauff e Jessica Pegula. Ma peggio: considerando l’intera carriera nel circuito Wta di Swiatek, il 40,6% delle sue partite ha incluso un 6-0 o un 6-1. Insomma: devasta le avversarie. Ma come ci riesce? Il New York Times ha usato i dati di Hawk-Eye e ha parlato con le sue principali avversarie: Gauff, Rybakina, Azarenka e Vondrousova.
