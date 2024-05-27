Swiatek è diventata Nadal nessuno ha mai dato così tanti 6-0 agli avversari Nyt e Telegraph

(Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Nel tennis, un “bagel” è quando il set termina 6-0. Essere “bagellati” nel tennis è un’umiliazione. E c’è una giocatrice là fuori che la specialista dei “bagel”. Ne distribuisce in una quantità mai vista. Non per niente Igaè la numero uno del mondo. Oggi le dedicano due pezzi molto approfonditi sia il New York Times-The Athletic che il. Nel corso del 2023ha vinto un set “bagel” nel 29% delle sue partite. Quasi uno su tre. Per un totale di 23 6-0 in un anno, 15 più di Coco Gauff e Jessica Pegula. Ma peggio: considerando l’intera carriera nel circuito Wta di, il 40,6% delle sue partite ha incluso un 6-0 o un 6-1. Insomma: devasta lee. Ma come ci riesce? Il New York Times ha usato i dati di Hawk-Eye e ha parlato con le sue principalie: Gauff, Rybakina, Azarenka e Vondrousova.

