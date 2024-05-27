Supercomputer AI con 100 mila chip NVIDIA per xAI di Elon Musk

(Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024), il visionario CEO di Tesla e SpaceX, ha annunciato piani ambiziosi per costruire quello che potrebbe diventare ilAI più potente del mondo, alimentato da un’impressionante quantità di 100.000. Questo progetto, cheprevede sarà completato entro autunno 2025, è destinato a ridefinire i confini dell’intelligenza artificiale e a posizionare la sua startup di AI, xAI, come un serio concorrente nel settore.: definizione, utilizzo, prezzo, quali sono i più potentiAI con 100.000Il, soprannominato “Gigafactory of Compute”, mira a essere almeno quattro volte più grande dei più grandi cluster di GPU esistenti oggi. L’uso deiH100, attualmente il non plus ultra per le prestazioni AI nei data center, sottolinea l’importanza di avere una potenza computazionale immensa per spingere ulteriormente le capacità dell’intelligenza artificiale.

