Spider-Man 4, Jon Watts rinuncia e dice: “No all’uomo scimmia” (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Jon Watts conferma che non tornerà come regista del prossimo film con Tom Holland. Lui, che ha diretto tutti i film con Holland, cede la mano ad un prossimo, ancora sconosciuto regista del nuovo film dedicato all’uomo Ragno. Sony Pictures e Marvel Studios sono a lavoro per “Spider-Man 4“, ma, intanto, Watts lascia la sua firma indelebile sulla pellicola, con un pratico e inaspettato consiglio. Il consiglio di Jon Watts, e il vecchio Spider-Man non dondola “Spider-Man 4”, foto Cinecomics Universe Secondo i primi rumor, “Spider-Man 4” includerà Daredevil e Kingpin con una trama ispirata ad una storia urban, che si ricollega al finale della serie “Daredevil: Born Again“. Vedremo, per la prima volta, un lato diverso del personaggio di Peter Parker, più realistico.
