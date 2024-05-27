Spider-Man 4 Jon Watts rinuncia e dice | No all’uomo scimmia

(Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Jonconferma che non tornerà come regista del prossimo film con Tom Holland. Lui, che ha diretto tutti i film con Holland, cede la mano ad un prossimo, ancora sconosciuto regista del nuovo film dedicatoRagno. Sony Pictures e Marvel Studios sono a lavoro per “-Man 4“, ma, intanto,lascia la sua firma indelebile sulla pellicola, con un pratico e inaspettato consiglio. Il consiglio di Jon, e il vecchio-Man non dondola “-Man 4”, foto Cinecomics Universe Secondo i primi rumor, “-Man 4” includerà Daredevil e Kingpin con una trama ispirata ad una storia urban, che si ricollega al finale della serie “Daredevil: Born Again“. Vedremo, per la prima volta, un lato diverso del personaggio di Peter Parker, più realistico.

