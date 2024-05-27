Cast al femminile per il nuovo progetto per il grande schermo del regista di Skin. Nel cast del nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Guy Nattiv, dal titolo Harmonia, sono state ufficializzate le presenze di attrici come Naomi Watts, Vicky Krieps, Bella Ramsey e Odessa Young. Ispirato ad eventi ... movieplayer
Jon Watts ha rivelato che sogna di realizzare un film nella serie horror "A Nightmare on Elm Street".
Spider-Man 4, Jon Watts rinuncia e dice: “No all’uomo scimmia” - Spider-Man 4, Jon watts rinuncia e dice: “No all’uomo scimmia” - "Spider-Man 4": chi lascia e chi arriva nel secretato cast del film sull'uomo ragno. Un consiglio da Jon watts che farà storia a Spider-Man 4 ... metropolitanmagazine
Musica e cinema: i film sulla musica da Il cantante di Jazz a Elvis - Musica e cinema: i film sulla musica da Il cantante di Jazz a Elvis - Infine di Peter Whitehead è da recuperare (in Dvd inglese) Charlie Is My Darling sul batterista Charlie watts e i Rolling Stones. Su Apple Tv+ trovate il documentario di Todd Haynes sui Velvet ... style.corriere
‘Jelly’s Last Jam,’ an expert’s guide to the Getty and the L.A. culture kicking off Memorial Day weekend - ‘Jelly’s Last Jam,’ an expert’s guide to the Getty and the L.A. culture kicking off Memorial Day weekend - Jelly's Last Jam' brings the rarely staged spectacle of Jelly Roll Morton's life to Pasadena Playhouse, art critic Christopher Knight puts you on game for what to see at the Getty. latimes