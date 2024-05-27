SK chemicals Participates in China Beauty Expo Targeting the Chinese Cosmetics Packaging Market with Circular Recycle Technology

SK chemicals is actively Targeting the global cosmetic container Market with Circular Recycle materials. SK chemicals (CEO Ahn Jae-hyun) announced on the 27th that it participated in China Beauty Expo 2024, held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) from the 22nd to the 24th. China Beauty Expo is Asia's largest Beauty exhibition, where global cosmetic brands, manufacturers, distributors, and related organizations participate to showcase the latest trends, technologies, and products. This year, over 3,200 companies from more than 40 countries participated.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Labour and Tories to clash on security after Rishi Sunak makes national service announcement - Labour and Tories to clash on security after Rishi Sunak makes national service announcement - The pitch appears to be aimed squarely at older voters and ones who may vote Reform, a party which is targeting voters on the Conservative right. But the Prime Minister is also seeking to draw a ... lep.co.uk
WOMAN AMONG 12 NABBED FOR SUSPECTED ONLINE GAMBLING, LOVE SCAMS - WOMAN AMONG 12 NABBED FOR SUSPECTED ONLINE GAMBLING, LOVE SCAMS - Twelve individuals, including a woman, have been arrested on suspicion of being involved with a syndicate carrying out online gambling and love scams targeting victims in the United States. Bukit Aman ... bernama
Israeli Strike Hits Rafah Refugee Camp Following Hamas Rocket Barrage - Israeli Strike Hits Rafah Refugee Camp Following Hamas Rocket Barrage - Israel confirmed targeting two senior Hamas leaders and will investigate reports that the fire spread to nearby civilian shelters. A devastating explosion at a refugee camp in Rafah has left dozens ... arise.tv