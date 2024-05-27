Pep Guardiola si aspettava di andarsene nel 2025 | cosa ha detto l’allenatore del Manchester City sul futuro alla parata di domenica

Fa notizia quanto riportato poco fa sul web: Pep Guardiola ha sostenuto Jack Grealish per tornare in forma la prossima stagione dopo una dura stagione 2023/24. Grealish si è unito al Manchester City dall’Aston Villa nell’agosto 2021 per 100 milioni di sterline che, all’epoca, era il più grande ... justcalcio
Pep Guardiola è pronto a lasciare il Manchester City al termine della prossima stagione, quando nel giugno 2025 scadrà il contratto del tecnico con i Citizens. A sganciare la bomba è il Daily Mail, che spiega come alcune fonti interne al club siano pronte a scommettere sull’addio al City al ... sportface
(Adnkronos) – Il Manchester United conquista per la 13esima volta nella sua storia la Fa Cup, battendo in finale i campioni di Premier del Manchester City nel derby e salvando così una stagione deludente. Nella finale giocata a Wembley, la squadra di Ten Hag si è imposta 2-1 sui cugini guidati da ... periodicodaily
Chelsea: Thomas Frank, Enzo Maresca and Roberto De Zerbi leading candidates for head coach role with Kieran McKenna out of running - Chelsea: Thomas Frank, Enzo Maresca and Roberto De Zerbi leading candidates for head coach role with Kieran McKenna out of running - Chelsea believe Thomas Frank, Enzo Maresca and Roberto De Zerbi all have the right attributes to replace Mauricio Pochettino; Frank is admired for the job he has done at Brentford, Maresca for his pla ... skysports
Jack Grealish Saved From Falling off Man City Title Parade Bus by Two Teammates - Jack Grealish Saved From Falling off Man city Title Parade Bus by Two Teammates - Jack Grealish nearly fell off the bus twice during Manchester city's Premier League title-winning parade. city won their fourth straight Premier League title this season, but Grealish's celebrations ... givemesport
Football rumours: Ederson on the radar of Saudi side Al Ittihad - Football rumours: Ederson on the radar of Saudi side Al Ittihad - What the papers say Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad is targeting Manchester city goalkeeper Ederson, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says Al Ittihad are prepared to make an initial offer of ... limerickleader.ie