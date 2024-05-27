Fonte : justcalcio di 27 mag 2024

Pep Guardiola si aspettava di andarsene nel 2025 | cosa ha detto l’allenatore del Manchester City sul futuro alla parata di domenica

Pep Guardiola “si aspettava di andarsene” nel 2025: cosa ha detto l’allenatore del Manchester City sul futuro alla parata di domenica (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Sito inglese: Si prevede che Pep Guardiola lascerà il Manchester City alla scadenza del suo attuale contratto, alla fine della prossima stagione. Guardiola ha appena portato il City al quarto titolo di Premier League consecutivo nelle sue otto stagioni all’Eithad, perdendo per poco altri due trofei dopo la sconfitta degli Sky Blues nelle semifinali di Champions League contro il Real Madrid e nella finale di FA Cup di sabato. al Manchester United. E secondo il Daily Mail, la stagione 2024/25 sarà l’ultima di Guardiola al City, con il catalano non disposto a firmare un altro contratto con i vincitori del triplete della scorsa stagione. Pep Guardiola, tecnico del Manchester City (Credito immagine: Getty Images)Guardiola ha portato il City a conquistare una serie di trofei nei suoi otto anni alla guida dell’Etihad, tra cui sei titoli di Premier League, due FA Cup, quattro Coppe di Lega e una corona di Champions League.
