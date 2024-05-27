(Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) (Adnkronos) - -X7is thedevice totheEyefor its Gold-rated. -Tothis mark of quality,X7's screen flicker, minimum brightness, blue light filtering and colour consistency meet an exacting standard set by. SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire- 27 May 2024 -X7, the Ultimate Camera Phone, has's Goldand is thedevice to earn the Eyefor its holistic approach to screen quality and eye. Combining crisp detail with smooth motion and a vibrant, brilliant picture,X7'splaces a firm focus on quality and eye, allowing it to be used for longer while minimizing potential eye strain.

OPPO Find X7 Ultra First to Achieve DXOMARK Eye Comfort Display Label - OPPO find X7 Ultra First to achieve DXOMARK Eye Comfort Display Label - find X7 Ultra is the first device to achieve the DXOMARK Eye Comfort Display Label for its Gold-rated display. adnkronos

Demi method: how to achieve the perfect complexion with a minimum of makeup - Demi method: how to achieve the perfect complexion with a minimum of makeup - Experts told us how to achieve the perfect tone and hide skin imperfections ... First, determine what color your eyes are and find the color closest to it on the circle. Then apply the opposite shade. eng.obozrevatel

How I Manage My Money: Nurse, on £1.7k a month, who puts travel before pension - How I Manage My Money: Nurse, on £1.7k a month, who puts travel before pension - In our How I Manage My Money series we aim to find out how people in the UK are spending, saving and investing money to meet their costs and achieve their goals. This week we speak to Matilda Taylor, ... inews.co.uk