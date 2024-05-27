Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 27 mag 2024

OPPO Find X7 Ultra First to Achieve DXOMARK Eye Comfort Display Label (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) (Adnkronos) - -Find X7 Ultra is the First device to Achieve the DXOMARK Eye Comfort Display Label for its Gold-rated Display. -To Achieve this mark of quality, Find X7 Ultra's screen flicker, minimum brightness, blue light filtering and colour consistency meet an exacting standard set by DXOMARK. SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire- 27 May 2024 - OPPO Find X7 Ultra, the Ultimate Camera Phone, has Achieved DXOMARK's Gold Display Label and is the First device to earn the Eye Comfort Display Label for its holistic approach to screen quality and eye Comfort. Combining crisp detail with smooth motion and a vibrant, brilliant picture, OPPO Find X7 Ultra's Display places a firm focus on quality and eye Comfort, allowing it to be used for longer while minimizing potential eye strain.
