Lost In The Open sarà presente allo Steam Next Fest

Lost In The Open sarà presente allo Steam Next Fest (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Black Voyage Games ha annunciato che , il tutto condividendo anche un nuovo trailer di gioco. Dopo l’annuncio della demo dei giorni scorsi, questo evento consentirà ai giocatori di tutto il mondo di poter dare un primo sguardo alle sue meccaniche di gioco uniche e al mondo coinvolgente attraverso un trailer esclusivo. I giocatori possono tuffarsi in questo gioco di ruolo tattico attraverso una demo giocabile gratuita, disponibile da oggi fino alla fine del Festival, il 17 giugno. Black Voyage Games ha condiviso le seguenti dichiarazioni in merito a questo annuncio: “Abbiamo raccolto l’enorme quantità di feedback ricevuti dai Festival precedenti e da G.Round e li abbiamo assorbiti per offrire la migliore esperienza di Lost In The Open su Steam Next Fest.
