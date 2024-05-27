LIVE – Nadal-Zverev - primo turno Roland Garros 2024 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

(Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Ile latestuale di, incontro valevole per ildel, secondo Slam della stagione. Il 14 volte campione del torneo sfiderà in un match tutto da vivere il numero 4 del mondo e recente vincitore del Masters 1000 di Roma. Il tedesco partirà ampiamente favorito, ma sottovalutare Rafa su questi campi non è mai una buona idea. Razionalmente non c’è motivo per pensare chepossa vincere, eppure ci ha abituato a non darlo mai per spacciato e anche stavolta proverà a giocarsi le sue carte. Perinvece si tratta di una sorta di chiusura del cerchio visto che due anni subì un gravissimo infortunio proprio controsullo Chatrier. Sportface.it garantirà ai propri lettori aggiornamenti

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024: Preview, Match Details, Live Streaming Info - Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024: Preview, Match Details, live Streaming Info - Rafael Nadal will start his French Open 2024 campaign with a tough first-round clash against Alexander Zverev which will be played on Monay (26 May) at the Court Philippe-Chatrier. firstpost

Stan Wawrinka, who is 39, beats Andy Murray, who is 37, at the French Open. Alcaraz and Osaka win - Stan Wawrinka, who is 39, beats Andy Murray, who is 37, at the French Open. Alcaraz and Osaka win - PARIS – The 2024 French Open is underway at Roland Garros, with play in the first round starting on Sunday after a ceremony to inaugurate the new retractable roof above Court Suzanne Lenglen. There is ... click2houston

Nadal bidding to avoid early French Open exit - Nadal bidding to avoid early French Open exit - Rafael Nadal admits he will be facing "one of the toughest opponents possible" when he plays Alexander Zverev in the French Open first round on Monday. This year's event was expected to be the 14-time ... supersport