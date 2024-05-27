Fonte : sportface di 27 mag 2024

LIVE – Nadal-Zverev 3-6 6-75 primo turno Roland Garros 2024 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

LIVE – Nadal-Zverev 3-6 6-7(5), primo turno Roland Garros 2024: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale di Nadal-Zverev, incontro valevole per il primo turno del Roland Garros 2024, secondo Slam della stagione. Il 14 volte campione del torneo sfiderà in un match tutto da vivere il numero 4 del mondo e recente vincitore del Masters 1000 di Roma. Il tedesco partirà ampiamente favorito, ma sottovalutare Rafa su questi campi non è mai una buona idea. Razionalmente non c’è motivo per pensare che Nadal possa vincere, eppure ci ha abituato a non darlo mai per spacciato e anche stavolta proverà a giocarsi le sue carte. Per Zverev invece si tratta di una sorta di chiusura del cerchio visto che due anni subì un gravissimo infortunio proprio contro Nadal sullo Chatrier. Sportface.it garantirà ai propri lettori aggiornamenti LIVE.
