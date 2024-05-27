LIVE – Bellucci-Tiafoe - primo turno Roland Garros 2024 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

(Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Ile latestuale di, incontro valevole per ildel, secondo Slam della stagione. Dopo aver brillantemente superato le qualificazioni, Mattia fa il suo debutto in main draw a Parigi e sfida lo statunitense, 25^ testa di serie. A scendere in campo con i favori del pronostico sarà proprio, che nonostante il pessimo feeling con la terra rossa ha più esperienza allo Atp. Tra i due non ci sono precedenti. Sportface.it garantirà ai propri lettori aggiornamenti. I due giocatori sono pianificati come terzo incontro della giornata a partire dalle 11:00 sul Court 6. COME SEGUIREIN TV PROGRAMMA E COPERTURA TV TABELLONE MONTEPREMIFARE REFRESH OPPURE CLICCARE SU F5SportFace.

