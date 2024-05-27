La startup di Elon Musk per l’Ia chiude mega round da 6 miliardi

Musk’s xAI raises $6 billion in fresh funding from Fidelity, Sequoia Capital and others - Musk’s xAI raises $6 billion in fresh funding from Fidelity, Sequoia Capital and others - elon Musk’s xAI company has raised $6 billion in a series B round of funding from investors including Fidelity Management & Research Co. and ... marketwatch

Elon Musk’s xAI Secures $6 Billion Funding From Valor, Andreessen Horowitz, and Sequoia - elon Musk’s xAI Secures $6 Billion Funding From Valor, Andreessen Horowitz, and Sequoia - elon Musk’s AI startup, xAI, announced today that it has secured $6 billion in a new funding round. This significant investment, one of the largest in the rapidly growing AI sector, aims to bolster ... techfinancials.co.za

Elon Musk's XAI Raises $6 Bln In Series B Round - elon Musk's XAI Raises $6 Bln In Series B Round - elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI has secured $6 billion in its Series B round to accelerate its challenge to his ... markets.businessinsider