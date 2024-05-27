Fonte : ildenaro di 27 mag 2024

La startup di Elon Musk per l’Ia chiude mega round da 6 miliardi

La startup di Elon Musk per l’Ia chiude mega round da 6 miliardi (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Milano, 27 mag. (askanews) – La startup dedicata allo sviluppo dell’Intelligenza artificiale fondata da Elon Musk, xAi, ha chiuso un mega round da 6 miliardi di dollari. All’aumento di capitale hanno partecipato investitori chiave tra cui Valor Equity Partners, Vy Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal e Kingdom Holding. “xAI – si legge in una nota – continuerà a percorrere la traiettoria di progresso nei prossimi mesi, con numerosi ed entusiasmanti aggiornamenti tecnologici e prodotti che verranno presto annunciati. I fondi del round saranno utilizzati per portare i primi prodotti di xAI sul mercato, costruire infrastrutture avanzate e accelerare la ricerca e lo sviluppo di tecnologie future”.
