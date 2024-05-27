Hollywood in lutto - Johnny Wactor ucciso mentre si difendeva da una rapina

General Hospital star Johnny Wactor was shot dead in LA in an attempted theft - General Hospital star johnny Wactor was shot dead in LA in an attempted theft - MUMBAI: According to multiple worldwide sources, hollywood actor johnny Wactor was reportedly on Saturday, May 25, in Los Angeles. The actor was most recognized for his work on General Hospital, is ... tellychakkar

Johnny Wactor, ‘General Hospital,’ ‘Siberia’ actor, fatally shot - johnny Wactor, ‘General Hospital,’ ‘Siberia’ actor, fatally shot - johnny Wactor, an actor best known for his role as Brando Corbin in “General Hospital,” was shot and killed during a suspected catalytic converter theft attempt in downtown L.A. on Saturday morning. kiro7

General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor dies at 37; shot and killed in suspected theft attempt - General Hospital actor johnny Wactor dies at 37; shot and killed in suspected theft attempt - hollywood actor johnny Wactor was tragically shot and killed on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old was best known for his role as Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. bollywoodhungama