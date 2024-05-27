Fonte : thesocialpost di 27 mag 2024

Hollywood in lutto - Johnny Wactor ucciso mentre si difendeva da una rapina

Hollywood in lutto, Johnny Wactor ucciso mentre si difendeva da una rapina (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Un dramma sconvolgente ha colpito la comunità di Hollywood e i fan della celebre serie General Hospital. Il 37enne Johnny Wactor, noto per il suo ruolo di Brando Corbin, è stato tragicamente ucciso mentre cercava di impedire il furto di un pezzo della sua auto. La notizia, riportata dal Los Angeles Times, ha scosso profondamente tutti coloro che lo conoscevano e ammiravano. Una notte fatale Era la notte di sabato 25 maggio, intorno alle 3, quando Wactor ha sorpreso tre persone che tentavano di rubare il convertitore catalitico della sua auto. Senza esitazione, l’attore ha cercato di avvicinarsi ai malviventi, ma uno di loro ha estratto una pistola e ha sparato. Nonostante l’intervento tempestivo dei soccorsi, Johnny Wactor è morto poco dopo essere stato trasportato in ospedale.
