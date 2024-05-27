Fonte : sportface di 27 mag 2024

Highlights Paolini-Saville 6-3 6-4 | Roland Garros 2024 VIDEO

Highlights Paolini-Saville 6-3 6-4: Roland Garros 2024 (VIDEO) (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Gli Highlights e i punti migliori del match del primo turno del Roland Garros tra Jasmine Paolini e Daria Saville. Fioccano i break nel corso del match, ma nel primo set è l’azzurra, numero 15 al mondo, ad avere la meglio sul 6-3 grazie anche di tanti doppi falli commessi dall’australiana. Nel secondo periodo Paolini apre strappando il servizio, ma restituisce subito il favore per poi issarsi fino al 5-1. La reazione di Saville è affidata ad un break (5-3) nell’ottavo game prima della sospensione per pioggia. Dopo l’interruzione l’azzurra è brava a chiudere in maniera repentina. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli Highlights. SportFace. .
