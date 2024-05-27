Fonte : justcalcio di 27 mag 2024

Hazard un po’ triste per la decisione del Chelsea di esonerare Pochettino

Hazard “un po’ triste” per la decisione del Chelsea di esonerare Pochettino (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Fa notizia quanto riportato poco fa sul web: Eden Hazard “è stato un po’ triste” nel vedere il Chelsea separarsi dall’allenatore Mauricio Pochettino dopo solo una stagione in carica. Pochettino ha lasciato il Chelsea di comune accordo la scorsa settimana dopo una stagione senza trofei e un sesto posto in Premier League. Il grande Hazard del Chelsea, che ha trascorso sette anni allo Stamford Bridge, ritiene che l’ex tecnico del Tottenham meritasse più tempo. “Ero un po’ triste”, ha detto a talkSPORT. “Penso che abbia fatto un ottimo lavoro. So che la gente vuole che il Chelsea sia tra le prime quattro, ma è una stagione di transizione. “È un grande manager. Gli auguro buona fortuna e vediamo chi ci sarà in futuro”. 2023/24 avvolto.
