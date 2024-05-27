Hazard un po’ triste per la decisione del Chelsea di esonerare Pochettino

Eden Hazard announces a coaching name at Chelsea - Eden hazard announces a coaching name at chelsea - Eden hazard, the legend of chelsea, took the liberty of suggesting a coach to the Blues board. chelsea are currently ... frenchfootballweekly

Spain head coach explains why Tottenham defender Pedro Porro is not in Euro 2024 squad - Spain head coach explains why Tottenham defender Pedro Porro is not in Euro 2024 squad - He still thinks he can still improve.’ Jesus Navas, 38, is heading to Euro 2024 with Spain this summer (Getty) De la Fuente has also come under fire for opting to select chelsea left-back Marc ... metro.co.uk

Mauricio Pochettino: Eden Hazard 'Bit Sad' With Chelsea's Decision To Sack 'A Great Manager' - Mauricio Pochettino: Eden hazard 'Bit Sad' With chelsea's Decision To Sack 'A Great Manager' - chelsea great hazard, who spent seven years at Stamford Bridge, believes the former Tottenham boss deserved more time. "I was a bit sad," he told talkSPORT. "I think he did a great job. I know people ... outlookindia