Grani e farine | la gluten sensitivity

Grani e farine: la gluten sensitivity (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Definisco gluten sensitivity: una intolleranza temporanea al glutine! Non si riesce a digerire il glutine. Si hanno segni e sintomi clinici simili alla celiachia pur avendo negativo il quadro diagnostico (anticorpi) per morbo celiaco. Evidenzio che i disordini intestinali NON SONO dovuti SOLO al GLUTINE, ma sono il risultato complessivo della aggressione alimentare giornaliera contro i villi dell’intestino tenue! I villi intestinali sono strutture anatomiche deputate alla digestione e assorbimento delle molecole – nutrienti contenuti negli alimenti. Quando i villi intestinali, presenti solo nell’intestino tenue, sono compromessi nella loro struttura e funzionalità, non producono gli enzimi necessari. Il risultato è la comparsa delle intolleranze alimentari, in particolare: intolleranza al glutine, al lattosio, alla istamina.
