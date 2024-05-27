Fonte : sportface di 27 mag 2024

Golf PGA Tour | Davis Riley vince il Charles Schwab Challenge davanti a Scheffler

Golf, PGA Tour: Davis Riley vince il Charles Schwab Challenge davanti a Scheffler (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Secondo titolo in carriera sul PGA Tour per Davis Riley che in Texas al Charles Schwab Challenge si toglie la soddisfazione di battere il numero 1 al mondo Scottie Scheffler. A Fort Worth, il 27enne americano si è imposto con uno score di 266 (66 64 66 70, -14) colpi, superando nettamente i suoi connazionali Scheffler e Keegan Bradley, entrambi secondi con 271 (-9). Più indietro il californiano Collin Morikawa, quarto con 272 (-8). Sul percorso del Colonial Country Club (par 70), Riley si aggiudica 1.638.000 dollari a fronte di un montepremi complessivo di 9.000.000 e sale dalla 250/a alla 78/a posizione nel world ranking. Primo europeo l’austriaco Sepp Straka, quinto (-5). Male invece il campione in carica, l’argentino Emiliano Grillo che ha chiuso al 64° posto, con sei colpi sopra il par.
