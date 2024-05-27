Firenze, i vincitori dell’Italian Brass Week sul palco dell’Orchestra Toscana Classica - Firenze, i vincitori dell’Italian brass week sul palco dell’Orchestra Toscana Classica - Firenze, 27 maggio 2024 - In attesa dell’edizione 2024, l’Orchestra Toscana Classica rinnova la collaborazione con il Festival Internazionale degli ottoni Italian brass week, affidando il ruolo di sol ... lanazione

'He can bounce back in this weaker contest' - Robbie Wilders with three selections at Lingfield and Redcar - 'He can bounce back in this weaker contest' - Robbie Wilders with three selections at Lingfield and Redcar - The 1m6f handicap at Redcar (3.35) sees fourth Mach Ten and sixth Filibustering renew rivalry and, on the face of it, Filibustering has his work cut out to reverse the places off 4lb worse terms for a ... racingpost

Nebraska activists seek to put opposing abortion questions on the ballot - Nebraska activists seek to put opposing abortion questions on the ballot - Opposing petition drives in Nebraska could present voters with competing choices on abortion. The one with the most votes wins. wrvo