Firenze, i vincitori dell’Italian Brass Week sul palco dell’Orchestra Toscana Classica (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Firenze, 27 maggio 2024 - In attesa dell’edizione 2024, l’Orchestra Toscana Classica rinnova la collaborazione con il Festival Internazionale degli ottoni Italian Brass Week, affidando il ruolo di soliste a Clara Gentile e Manuela Bianchi, giovani corniste premiate nelle ultime edizioni del concorso legato al festival. A impreziosire l’appuntamento di martedì 28 maggio alle ore 21 al Conservatorio Cherubini di Firenze saranno inoltre il direttore americano Scott Woodard e Saruschan Aghamiri alla tuba, quest’ultimo vincitore del “Premio Rosario Lanzetta 2023”. In programma il “Concerto per due corni e orchestra” di Franz Joseph Haydn, l’“Allegro per archi” di Gaetano Donizetti, il “Concerto per tuba e archi” di Arild Plau e la “Sinfonia n. 40 in sol minore” di Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
