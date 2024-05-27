European Journalists to Explore Industry-Transforming Innovation at World' s Top EV Laboratory

(Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Yutong Hosts Media Tour to Reveal LatestStatistics ZHENGZHOU, China, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/A group offrom 23 Europe-based news organizations embarked on a two-day tour at Yutong Bus (SHA:600066) Brand Experience Center, New Energy Manufacturing Base, and Engineering Testing Center, one of the top-notch labs globally dedicated to elevating and evaluating bus performance, safety, and technological. The visit allowed the media delegation to have a close-up experience with Yutong's-class EV, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, electric vehicle solutions, autonomous driving, charging technology, and EV fleet management system that features intelligent bus dispatching and parking, which has refreshed standards in the public transportation sector.

