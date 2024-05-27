Fonte : newsnosh di 27 mag 2024

Ecco che arriva Manhattanhenge 2024 | quando e come guardarlo

Ecco che arriva Manhattanhenge 2024: quando e come guardarlo (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Manhattanhenge 2024: Dati e dettagli sull’atteso evento Manhattan si prepara ad accogliere l’atteso spettacolo solare di Manhattanhenge: un momento unico che affascina residenti e turisti ogni anno. Jackie Faherty, astronomo del Museo di Storia Naturale, calcola con cura le date di Manhattanhenge, un vero spettacolo astronomico in città. quando osservare Manhattanhenge? Le date di osservazione per Manhattanhenge nel 2024 sono il 28 e il 29 maggio, e poi nuovamente il 12 e il 13 luglio, ricordatele sul vostro calendario! Secondo il Museo di Storia Naturale, i tramonti si presenteranno in modo diverso ogni giorno, offrendo spettacoli unici da apprezzare. Condizioni L'articolo proviene da News Nosh. .
