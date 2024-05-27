Fonte : thesocialpost di 27 mag 2024

È morto Bill Walton | addio alla star Nba era malato da tempo

È morto Bill Walton: addio alla star Nba, era malato da tempo (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Bill Walton, leggendario centro del basket americano, ci ha lasciati all’età di 71 anni dopo una lunga battaglia contro un tumore. La sua scomparsa è avvenuta in silenzio, lontano dai riflettori, contrariamente a come aveva vissuto, prima come giocatore e poi come commentatore televisivo. Walton è stato uno dei protagonisti più celebri nella storia del basket collegiale americano. Sotto la guida del leggendario coach John Wooden, ha fatto parte della squadra dell’UCLA che vinse ben 88 partite consecutive, conquistando due titoli NCAA. La sua abilità e determinazione sul campo lo hanno reso un nome indimenticabile nel panorama sportivo collegiale. La carriera di Walton nella NBA è stata ricca di successi, ma anche segnata da numerosi infortuni.
