Dallas vola con Doncic e Irving 3-0 su Minnesota e Finals vicine

Più lucidi nei momenti finali, con due stelle che si esaltano quando la pressione sale, i Dallas Mavericks superano i Minnesota Timberwolves anche in gara-3 tra le mura amiche e lo fanno con il punteggio (il più ampio fin qui della serie) di 116-107, portandosi così sul 3-0 ad una sola vittoria ... sportface
I Dallas Mavericks sono sempre più vicini a tornare alle Finals NBA dopo tredici anni. anche in gara-3 Luka Doncic e Kyrie Irving fanno la differenza e la squadra di coach Jason Kidd si impone 116-107 sui Minnesota Timberwolves, portandosi sul 3-0 nella serie. Ora basta una sola vittoria ai Mavs ... oasport
Doncic, Irving give Mavs 3-0 series lead over Timberwolves - doncic, Irving give Mavs 3-0 series lead over Timberwolves - LOS ANGELES: Luka doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 66 points and dallas surged home in a 116-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday (May 26) that gave the Mavericks a 3-0 ... channelnewsasia
