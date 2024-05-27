Bow to love la tracklist del nuovo album di Isobel Campbell

(Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024)non è estranea a navigare nei tumulti. Nel suoprecedente, ‘There Is No Other’ (2020), è riemersa dopo oltre un decennio di silenzio, presentando un gioiello folk psichedelico raffinato, intrigante e di ricerca. Quattro anni dopo,amplia la sua sperimentazione con ‘Bow To’, l’attesoin arrivo il 14 giugno, un insieme di riflessioni morbide ma taglienti sulle crisi moderne, non fermandosi alla semplice diagnosi dei problemi, ma indagando su come poter progredire, personalmente, intimamente. Il risultato è undi superfici luccicanti e maree instabili, un disco profondamente personale in bilico tra speranza e disperazione. “L’parla di ciò in cui ci troviamo tutti in questo momento, della vita di ognuno come microcosmo all’interno di un sistema infinitamente più grande” afferma, prima di suggerire come esporre gli orrori moderni potrebbe rivelarsi liberatorio.

