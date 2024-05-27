Fonte : tvpertutti di 27 mag 2024

Beautiful spoiler americani | le nozze di Deacon e Sheila

Beautiful spoiler

Beautiful, spoiler americani: le nozze di Deacon e Sheila (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Sheila Carter sposerà Deacon Sharpe a Beautiful, come annunciano gli spoiler americani della soap opera di Canale 5. La dark lady, infatti, dopo un periodo turbolento durante il quale ha rischiato di morire, finalmente sembrerà proiettata verso un futuro felice accanto all'uomo che ama. Ricordiamo che Sheila è stata rapita da una sua ex complice, Sugar, la quale è arrivata a Los Angeles per vendicarsi di lei e dell'intervento chirurgico al quale la Carter l'ha fatta sottoporre in passato affinché assumesse le sue sembianze. La donna, così, si è recata a casa di Steffy in piena notte e ha provato ad ucciderla affinché la colpa dell'omicidio ricadesse su Sheila. La Forrester, però, ha reagito e ha pugnalato Sugar, uccidendola. Tuttavia, a causa della somiglianza impressionante tra le due, tutti hanno pensato che il cadavere fosse della Carter.
