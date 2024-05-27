Beautiful spoiler americani | le nozze di Deacon e Sheila

Sheila Carter è viva. Stando agli spoiler Beautiful americani, infatti, la dark lady, ancora una volta, è tornata in scena. Di recente, Sheila, dopo un acceso litigio con Steffy, si è recata di notte a casa sua e ha provato ad aggredirla. La figlia di Ridge, però, ha afferrato un coltello e l'ha ... tvpertutti
Clamoroso colpo di scena a Beautiful, come segnalano gli spoiler americani. Steffy Forrester, infatti, toglierà la vita a Sheila Carter e le conseguenze del suo gesto saranno del tutto imprevedibili. Ricordiamo che, dopo aver rischiato di morire insieme al marito Finn proprio per mano di Sheila, ... tvpertutti
Sta succedendo di tutto nelle puntate Americane di Beautiful: Steffy uccide Sheila! Ebbene sì, la figlia di Ridge si ritrova costretta a difendersi e ad accoltellare la sua nemica numero uno. Questo momento andrà in onda su Canale 5 tra molti mesi, in quanto la trama che va in onda negli Stati ... latuafonte
Days of our Lives Spoilers: Jude Is Found, Sloan Is Lost - Days of our Lives spoilers: Jude Is Found, Sloan Is Lost - Eric and EJ are stuck in the middle. The post Days of our Lives spoilers: Jude Is Found, Sloan Is Lost appeared first on Soap Hub ... yahoo
Aangan Spoiler: OH NO! Akash finds out that Pallavi took money from Tanvi - Aangan spoiler: OH NO! Akash finds out that Pallavi took money from Tanvi - Akash is upset over the fact that he is jobless after seeing everyone working. Pallavi is stressed upon seeing Akash’s changed behavior. As he is upset over the fact that he is jobless after seeing ... tellychakkar
Who Is Grayson Murray's Fiancé All About Christiana Ritchie After Golfer’s Final Text to Her Comes to Light - Who Is Grayson Murray's Fiancé All About Christiana Ritchie After Golfer’s Final Text to Her Comes to Light - Explore the love story of Grayson Murray and Christiana Ritchie, from their fateful encounter to their profound bond, in the wake of the golfer's tragic passing. pinkvilla