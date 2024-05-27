Fonte : it.insideover di 27 mag 2024

assist miliardario per Trump | il Ceo di Blackstone lo sostiene per la Casa Bianca

assist miliardario

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a it.insideover©

assist miliardario per Trump: il Ceo di Blackstone lo sostiene per la Casa Bianca (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Otto anni dopo, Donald Trump è tornato al punto di partenza. Cioè all’entusiastica fase della campagna elettorale in cui veleggia con serie prospettive di accesso alla Casa Bianca e conquista importanti sostegni. Di recente, il Ceo di Blackstone, gigante del private equity americano, Steve Schwarzman, ha annunciato che voterà per Trump contro Joe Biden alle InsideOver. .
Leggi tutta la notizia su it.insideover
Notizie su altre fonti

Key GOP Donor Stephen A. Schwarzman Backs Trump - Key GOP Donor Stephen A. Schwarzman Backs trump - Former President Donald trump received a major boost as GOP megadonor Stephen A. Schwarzman, CEO of blackstone, publicly declared his renewed support for trump and Senate Republicans. With his immense ... redstateobserver

Billionaire GOP donor Stephen Schwarzman backs Trump in ‘vote for change’ - Billionaire GOP donor Stephen Schwarzman backs trump in ‘vote for change’ - Billionaire businessman and lifelong Republican Stephen Schwarzman says he will support the candidacy of Donald trump with a “vote for change” after years of declining to back a particular GOP ... edition.cnn

Donald Trump To Get Endorsement From Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman: Report - Donald trump To Get Endorsement From blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman: Report - blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman reportedly pledges to back Donald trump, signaling a resurgence of support from major donors. benzinga

Video di Tendenza
Video assist miliardario
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.