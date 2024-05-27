assist miliardario per Trump | il Ceo di Blackstone lo sostiene per la Casa Bianca

Key GOP Donor Stephen A. Schwarzman Backs Trump - Key GOP Donor Stephen A. Schwarzman Backs trump - Former President Donald trump received a major boost as GOP megadonor Stephen A. Schwarzman, CEO of blackstone, publicly declared his renewed support for trump and Senate Republicans. With his immense ... redstateobserver

Billionaire GOP donor Stephen Schwarzman backs Trump in ‘vote for change’ - Billionaire GOP donor Stephen Schwarzman backs trump in ‘vote for change’ - Billionaire businessman and lifelong Republican Stephen Schwarzman says he will support the candidacy of Donald trump with a “vote for change” after years of declining to back a particular GOP ... edition.cnn

Donald Trump To Get Endorsement From Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman: Report - Donald trump To Get Endorsement From blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman: Report - blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman reportedly pledges to back Donald trump, signaling a resurgence of support from major donors. benzinga