All We Imagine As Light recensione | le tre età dell’India e della donna

(Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) All WeAsdi Payal Kapadia segna il ritorno dell'India in concorso al Festival di Cannes dopo 30 anni: un rientro in grande stile, premiato con il Gran Prix. La Mumbai di oggi vista attraverso gli occhi di tre donne di età differenti. C'è un quadro di Klimt, dipinto a inizio '900, che si chiama Le tre età: ci è venuto in mente durante la visione di All WeAs, film di Payal Kapadia, con cui la regista è tornata al Festival di Cannes dopo aver portato, nel 2021, A Night of Knowing Nothing alla Quinzaine des cinéastes, premiato come miglior documentario. Non è un ritorno come gli altri, quello dell'autrice: questa volta è stata infatti scelta per far parte del concorso principale, segnando una presenza per l'India sulla Croisette che mancava da 30 anni.

All We Imagine as Light è arrivato quasi alla fine del Festival – decisamente un turning point per i titoli migliori, come il magnifico Grand Tour di Miguel Gomes – […] The post «All We Imagine As Light» , donne nella sinfonia della città first appeared on il manifesto. ilmanifesto

Top South Indian Films That Made An Impact At Cannes - Top South Indian Films That Made An Impact At Cannes - The journey of Indian films at Cannes started with Chethan Anand’s post-World War film Neecha Nagar, which won Grand Prix du Festival International du Fim (now known as Palme d’Or). koimoi

Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine as Light' wins big at Cannes; PM Modi, Javed Akhtar & other celebs congratulate the filmmaker - Payal Kapadia's 'All We imagine as light' wins big at Cannes; PM Modi, Javed Akhtar & other celebs congratulate the filmmaker - Payal Kapadia, an Indian filmmaker and alumna of FTII, has made history by winning the grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her film All We imagine as light. This marks the first Indian ... timesofindia.indiatimes

Vivek Agnihotri congratulates the team of All We Imagine as Light after their Grand Prix win: “What an achievement. Wow!” - Vivek Agnihotri congratulates the team of All We imagine as light after their Grand Prix win: “What an achievement. Wow!” - Vivek Agnihotri congratulates the team of All We imagine as light after their Grand Prix win: “What an achievement. Wow!” Bollywood News: Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood News Today, Bollywood ... bollywoodhungama