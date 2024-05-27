2024 Desafío China by La Vuelta - Beijing Changping Concludes Successfully

On May 26, 2024, the much-anticipated 2024 Desafío China by La Vuelta - Beijing Changping concluded Successfully in the picturesque district of Changping, Beijing. The event, which ran from the May 24th to the 26th, attracted nearly 2,600 elite cyclists and cycling enthusiasts from 28 countries and regions across the world, who enjoyed the endless pleasure of riding amidst the beautiful green mountains and waters. This event allowed participants to deeply experience the unique natural scenery and cultural heritage of Changping District. Additionally, it fostered multidimensional exchanges and developments through sports and cultural activities, adding new depth to Changping's strategy of becoming a "cycling-friendly district".Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Pechino, 26 apr – (Xinhua) – La Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2024, o Auto China 2024, ha preso il via ieri presso il Centro espositivo internazionale cinese nel distretto di Shunyi, a Pechino. Agenzia Xinhua romadailynews
Pechino, 26 apr – (Xinhua) – La Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2024 ha preso il via ieri e durera’ fino al 4 maggio. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua romadailynews
Nuova QJ Motor SRT 700, svelata al salone di Pechino - Nuova QJ Motor SRT 700, svelata al salone di Pechino - Al beijing Motor Show, il salone motociclistico di Pechino andato in scena negli scorsi giorni. ha visto svelate numerose novità interessanti, a partire dalla tourer di Souo, brand motociclistico del ... motociclismo
Taiwan, Pechino: esercitazioni sono test di 'presa del potere' - Taiwan, Pechino: esercitazioni sono test di 'presa del potere' - Giornale di Brescia è il primo quotidiano di Brescia e provincia. Ogni giorno notizie di cronaca, politica, economia, sport, spettacoli, eventi e molto altro! giornaledibrescia