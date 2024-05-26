The Legend of Zelda | Tears of the Kingdom - la fisica è ciò che contraddistingue il gioco da Breath of the Wild

A distanza di quasi un anno dalla sua uscita, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom continua a raccogliere riconoscimenti e consensi da parte di critica e pubblico, con la Grande N che ha dato vita ad un treno speciale dedicato al gioco.
Lo sviluppo di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è stato molto più complesso e ambizioso di quanto si possa pensare. Anche se per molti il gioco rimane un semplice sequel di Breath of the Wild, che ne riprende ambientazioni e meccaniche di base senza importanti trasformazioni, il lavoro richiesto è stato molto importante.
La pirateria su The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom avrebbe agito con forza, secondo quanto sostenuto da Nintendo. Informazioni in merito emergono da una causa legale contro i creatori dell’emulatore Yuzu. Come leggiamo anche su IGN, Nintendo sta facendo causa a Tropic Haze, creatori dell’emulatore di Nintendo Switch.
