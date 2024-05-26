Fonte : movieplayer di 26 mag 2024

The 8 Show vs Squid Game | due finali opposti ma complementari

The 8 Show vs Squid Game: due finali opposti ma complementari (Di domenica 26 maggio 2024) La nostra spiegazione del finale della serie Netflix The 8 Show, che per certi versi si avvicina (pure prendendone le distanze) al cult Squid Game. Quando arriva una nuova serie tv, specialmente sulle piattaforme e in particolar modo su Netflix, viene quasi naturale fare un paragone con qualche titolo del passato. Specialmente se si tratta di hit, di cui ovviamente il servizio streaming cerca disperatamente eredi o simil-tali. Ecco quindi che con l'approdo di The 8 Show sul colosso dello streaming è stato impossibile non pensare a Squid Game e Alice in Borderland (ne abbiamo parlato anche nella nostra recensione). Però ci sono delle sostanziali differenze, compreso il finale di cui parliamo in quest'occasione in modo più approfondito sfruttandolo anche come recap degli episodi precedenti ….
  • Le somiglianze tra Squid Game e The 8 Show sono molteplici e innegabili. Ancor prima della sua uscita su Netflix, il pubblico si è divertito a scovare cosa hanno in comune le due serie, che anzitutto esplorano il tema della sopravvivenza tramite giochi a premi, utilizzando la violenza per criticare la società in un contesto di gioco.
  La serie: The 8 show, 2024. Regia: Han Jae-rim. Cast: Ryu Jun-yeol, Chun Woo-hee, Park Jeong-min, Lee Yul-eum, Park Hae-joon, Lee Zoo-young, Moon Jeong-hee, Bae Seong-woo . Genere: drammatico. Durata: 40-50 minuti ad episodio.
