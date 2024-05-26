(Di domenica 26 maggio 2024) La nostra spiegazione del finale della serie Netflix The 8, che per certi versi si avvicina (pure prendendone le distanze) al cult. Quando arriva una nuova serie tv, specialmente sulle piattaforme e in particolar modo su Netflix, viene quasi naturale fare un paragone con qualche titolo del passato. Specialmente se si tratta di hit, di cui ovviamente il servizio streaming cerca disperatamente eredi o simil-tali. Ecco quindi che con l'approdo di The 8sul colosso dello streaming è stato impossibile non pensare ae Alice in Borderland (ne abbiamo parlato anche nella nostra recensione). Però ci sono delle sostanziali differenze, compreso il finale di cui parliamo in quest'occasione in modo più approfondito sfruttandolo anche come recap degli episodi precedenti ….

The 8 Show vs Squid Game: due finali opposti ma complementari - The 8 show vs squid Game: due finali opposti ma complementari - La nostra spiegazione del finale della serie Netflix The 8 show, che per certi versi si avvicina (pure prendendone le distanze) al cult squid Game. movieplayer

5 exciting shows to watch if you liked The 8 Show: Alice in Borderland, Sweet Home, and more - 5 exciting shows to watch if you liked The 8 show: Alice in Borderland, Sweet Home, and more - The latest Netflix series, The 8 show, was released on 17 May 2024, and the series quickly garnered attention from the netizens. The show revolves around the story of eight individuals who are trapped ... msn

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ named easiest reality TV show for aspiring stars to appear on - ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ named easiest reality TV show for aspiring stars to appear on - A new study reveals that potential contestants hoping to appear on Hell’s Kitchen may have the best chance of gaining a spot on the series, compared to America’s other favourite reality shows. The ... dailytimes.pk