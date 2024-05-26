Fonte : zonawrestling di 26 mag 2024

Swerve Strickland Da Bray Wyatt ho imparato come tenere alta l’attenzione del pubblico

Swerve Strickland

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Swerve Strickland “Da Bray Wyatt ho imparato come tenere alta l’attenzione del pubblico” (Di domenica 26 maggio 2024) Il campione AEW Swerve Strickland è stato recentemente ospite dell’UNlikely podcast condotto da Adrian Hernandez, l’intervistatore e il campione AEW si sono sbizzarriti parlando di diversi argomenti inerenti al wrestling e non, successivamente il discorso è ricaduto sul compianto Bray Wyatt che questo giovedì come sottolineato dall’intervistatore avrebbe dovuto festeggiare il suo 37esimo compleanno, Hernandez ha chiesto a Swerve quale è stata la lezione più preziosa che ha appreso da Wyatt: “Al giorno d’oggi è difficile attirare l’attenzione del pubblico e tenerla alta a lungo…prima che Bray Wyatt ritornasse in TV i fan ricevevano QR Code di continuo, ciò non ti forniva un quadro completo, ma era qualcosa che ti invogliava a vedere il prodotto ogni settimana. Un coniglio sullo sfondo, un pupazzo da qualche parte, erano piccole cose che poi sono venute alla luce…Bray era paziente e meticoloso, l’ho sempre apprezzato per ciò”.
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti

  • Da quando ha conquistato il titolo a Dynasty, Swerve Strickland si è subito proposto come fighting champion, con ben due difese titolate nella prima settimana di regno. All’orizzonte però non c’era un vero e proprio sfidante con cui costruire una rivalità, almeno fino a questa notte.
    zonawrestling

  • Una settimana fa nel main event del PPV Dynasty, Swerve Strickland è riuscito a diventare campione del mondo AEW al termine di una scalata durata diversi mesi in cui si è consolidato come una delle Top Star della compagnia.
    zonawrestling

  • Domenica scorsa, ad AEW Dynasty, Swerve Strickland ha scritto una pagina di storia sconfiggendo Samoa Joe e conquistando finalmente l’AEW World Championship. Durante l’ultima puntata di Dynamite ci si aspettava, dunque, un promo “da campione” ad aprire lo show e invece il tutto è stato sostituito da un eliminator match fra Strickland e Kyle Fletcher.
    zonawrestling

Swerve Strickland “Da Bray Wyatt ho imparato come tenere alta l’attenzione del pubblico” - swerve strickland “Da Bray Wyatt ho imparato come tenere alta l’attenzione del pubblico” - Il campione AEW swerve strickland è stato recentemente ospite dell’UNlikely podcast condotto da Adrian Hernandez, l’intervistatore e il campione AEW si sono sbizzarriti parlando di diversi argomenti ... zonawrestling

Swerve Strickland – ‘I’d Hope To Have Such A Deep Mind Like Bray Wyatt’s’ - swerve strickland – ‘I’d Hope To Have Such A Deep Mind Like Bray Wyatt’s’ - Bray Wyatt, who tragically passed away last year at the age of 36, left a lasting impact on strickland through his mentorship and guidance. ewrestlingnews

Swerve Strickland Responds To The Critics Of How His AEW Title Reign Is Being Handled - swerve strickland Responds To The Critics Of How His AEW Title Reign Is Being Handled - swerve strickland wants fans to continue to want more from his AEW World Title reign. All Elite Wrestling‘s Champion swerve strickland recently sat down with Adrian Hernandez. During the interview, ... yahoo

Video di Tendenza
Video Swerve Strickland
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.