Swerve Strickland Da Bray Wyatt ho imparato come tenere alta l’attenzione del pubblico

Da quando ha conquistato il titolo a Dynasty, Swerve Strickland si è subito proposto come fighting champion, con ben due difese titolate nella prima settimana di regno. All’orizzonte però non c’era un vero e proprio sfidante con cui costruire una rivalità, almeno fino a questa notte.
Una settimana fa nel main event del PPV Dynasty, Swerve Strickland è riuscito a diventare campione del mondo AEW al termine di una scalata durata diversi mesi in cui si è consolidato come una delle Top Star della compagnia.
Domenica scorsa, ad AEW Dynasty, Swerve Strickland ha scritto una pagina di storia sconfiggendo Samoa Joe e conquistando finalmente l’AEW World Championship. Durante l’ultima puntata di Dynamite ci si aspettava, dunque, un promo “da campione” ad aprire lo show e invece il tutto è stato sostituito da un eliminator match fra Strickland e Kyle Fletcher.
