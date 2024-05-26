Fonte : periodicodaily di 26 mag 2024

Scopri Skin Defence | il nuovo cosmeceutico di Recharge Me System per una pelle protetta e giovane

Scopri Skin Defence: il nuovo cosmeceutico di Recharge Me System per una pelle protetta e giovane (Di domenica 26 maggio 2024) Recharge Me System presenta “Skin Defence”, l’ultimo innovativo prodotto della sua linea di cosmeceutici, arricchiti dal rivoluzionario brevetto NADRev. Questo ingrediente unico aumenta i livelli di NAD nella pelle, riattivando il metabolismo cellulare e garantendo un ringiovanimento duraturo. Skin Defence è un siero viso fluido che unisce protezione solare SPF 50, resistenza all’acqua e potenti .
