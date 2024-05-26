Fonte : sport.quotidiano di 26 mag 2024

Platform-Tmc Poviglio sfida la capolista Camec Collecchio, ostico match casalingo nella Serie A di QS Locale Altri Sport (Di domenica 26 maggio 2024) ostico match casalingo per la Platform-Tmc Poviglio, impegnata alle 10 e alle 15 contro la capolista Camec Collecchio nella prima giornata di ritorno di Serie A. In via Gruara c’è un’avversaria che arriva da 9 successi in 10 match, compresi i due dell’esordio proprio contro il nove bianco-blu, ma dall’altra parte trova una squadra decisa a difendere il fattore campo e a provare a bissare quantomeno il pari rimediato con Modena, che le è valso la conferma al terzo posto del girone B. Nel girone E, la Palfinger Reggio Emilia difende la vetta sul diamante di Codogno (ore 11, rivincita alle 15), nel match clou del raggruppamento: gli uomini di Biagini comandano con un bilancio di 8-2, inseguiti ad una sola lunghezza dai rivali di giornata.
