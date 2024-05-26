OTT: Cameron Grimes pronto al debutto nella federazione #1 d’Irlanda (Di domenica 26 maggio 2024)CameronGrimes è stato recentemente rilasciato dalla WWE e dopo la conquista del Million Dollar Title e del North American Title (entrambi ad NXT), si è chiuso questo ulteriore capitolo di carriera.
In passato lo abbiamo visto in Pro Wrestling Guerilla e TNA su tutte, in quest’ultima ha anche detenuto per più volte il titolo X-Division fino a farsi notare da Triple H e soci, i quali non esitarono più di tanto a portarlo a Stamford.
Ora inizia una nuova parte, quella da atleta indipendente e proprio per tale motivo la Over The Top Wrestling (federazione #1 d’Irlanda) ha reso nota la sua presenza all’interno di uno dei suoi eventi più importanti dell’anno, ScrapperMania.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti
The Pac-12 comes to an end on Arizona baseball's electrifying walk-off in the conference's likely final event - The Pac-12 comes to an end on Arizona baseball's electrifying walk-off in the conference's likely final event - We’ve known since last summer that the 2023-24 season of sports would likely be the last for the Pac-12, as realignment absolutely rocked the conference, leaving it with just two remaining teams. I’m ... ftw.usatoday
Armagh regain the Ulster Ladies Football title as they edge out Donegal after extra time - Armagh regain the Ulster Ladies Football title as they edge out Donegal after extra time - Replacements: Conan McGarvey, Fiachra Donnelly, Fiachra Nelis, Noah grimes, Conor Owens ... as well as close contests on route to their record 16th Ulster Under-20 title, which was settled with a 3-1 ... bbc.co.uk